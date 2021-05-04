Severed human foot found in highway median by worker, California police say

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A highway worker found a severed human foot Monday on the median of Highway 210 in San Bernardino, California authorities say.

A California Department of Transportation worker made the gruesome discovery at 9:15 a.m. on the eastbound freeway near State Street, KTLA reported.

A search by California Highway Patrol officers failed to turn up the rest of the body or other remains, KCBS reported.

The foot, found without a sock or shoe, may be from a woman, CHP Officer Ivan Sandoval told The San Bernardino Sun. It appeared to have been out on the median for several days.

No patients missing a foot were reported at nearby hospitals. Investigators asked that anyone with information contact CHP Officer G. Lomenick at 909-383-4247.