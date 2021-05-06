Alhambra castle – where Phil Spector killed actress Lana Clarkson – sells for $3.3M

Phil Spector’s infamous castle where he shot actress Lana Clarkson to death in 2003 has sold for $3.3 million.

The music producer died in prison in French Camp, where he was serving a 19-years-to-life sentence for second-degree murder, on January 16, 2021.

The French Chateau-style mansion known as Pyrenees Castle, located at 1700 Grand View Drive in Alhambra, California, was listed earlier for $4.995 million, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Spector forked over $1.1 million for the mansion in 1998. He told a magazine that he had bought “a beautiful and enchanting castle in a hick town where there is no place to go that you shouldn’t go,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

One neighbor likened him to a feudal lord among serfs, the newspaper reported.

“Behind gates and perched on a private knoll with 360 views of the San Gabriel Valley sits the majestic ‘Pyrenees Castle,’ built in 1925 by Sylvester Dupuy as a replica of a chateau he admired in France during his childhood,” according to the listing.

The largest privately-owned property in the area, according to the listing, the home sits on just over 2.5 acres, walled and gated. The yard is comprised of multiple gardens and mature trees. A quarter-mile-long driveway leads to a motor court with fountain.

A grand foyer is center point for the two wings of the castle, each a mirror image of the other. Architectural details include four turrets, a stately wood-paneled living room and dining room with beamed ceilings, crystal chandeliers, original inlaid hardwood flooring and hand-painted stenciling. The residence spans 10,590 square feet.

There are 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Four separate garages have a living area above them with two bedrooms and two baths, bringing the total count to 12 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Terraces boast sweeping city views from the front and back of the estate.

There have been upgrades to the property’s infrastructure, roof, bathrooms, plumbing, kitchen and more.

The 40-year-old Clarkson was found shot to death in the marble foyer in 2003.

Tim Durkovic of Douglas Elliman represented the seller and the buyer.

Spector, who died at age 81, produced award-winning work with iconic groups such as the Ronettes, the Beatles and the Ramones.