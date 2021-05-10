What would you do with $6 million? California man wants horses after big lottery win

A Bay Area man won $20,000 a month for 25 years from a scratcher in Daly City, California. It’s a total of $6 million, and he plans to get horses and a house. California Lottery

A California man walked into a gas station in Daly City and bought a $10 lottery scratcher.

When Pedro Escobar Hernandez found out what he won from his lottery ticket, he was shocked, California Lottery officials said.

He scored the top prize in the scratcher game and will get $20,000 a month for the next 25 years. That’s $6 million before taxes.

The odds of winning the big prize on a “Set for Life” scratcher are 1-in-3,026,550, according to the California Lottery.

If a lottery player reveals a “Life” symbol, they win the massive prize like Escobar Hernandez and walk away with $20,000 a month for 25 years.

Most people dream of what they would do with that much money.

For Escobar Hernandez, the money means he can buy his dream home. That includes some horses.

“The first thing I’m going to do is buy a house,” Escobar Hernandez told lottery officials. “Perhaps some land, so I can have some horses.”