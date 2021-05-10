‘Dangerous’ waves strand three men on rocks along California beach, officials say

Three men were rescued after being stranded on rocks off Pescadero State Beach during dangerous surf conditions, according to Cal Fire. Cal Fire

Three men were rescued after California officials said they were stranded on rocks off the coast due to “dangerous” surf conditions.

California State Parks lifeguards rescued two men Saturday at Pescadero State Beach and the third was saved by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter operation, according to officials, CBS SF reported.

The men, ages 18 to 20, were found clinging to a rock 200 yards from shore after they went out when the tide was low but got stranded when it returned, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“The surf was pretty rough,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Brian Pottenger, according to the publication. “They were on a small rock outcropping, tight together to stay out of the water.”

The men were medically assessed after being rescued, Cal Fire said in a tweet. The fire department also posted a video showing “the dangerous conditions when standing on the rocks, with the waves crashing all around.”