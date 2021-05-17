‘Sent chills down my back.’ Two earthquakes rattle Lake Tahoe, USGS reports

U.S. Geological Survey

Two earthquakes shook Lake Tahoe just after noon Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

A 3.6-magnitude tremor hit at 12:24 p.m. Pacific time, followed by a 2.6-magnitude quake at 12:49 p.m., according to the USGS. Both quakes hit underneath the lake.

Scores of people from as far away as Placerville and Sparks reported feeling the larger quake to the agency.

“Just had (an) earthquake in Lake Tahoe, was scary, the magnitude wasn’t high 3.7 but at the same time it put off a sound that sent chills down my back, I ran for a doorway screaming EARTHQUAKE!” wrote one resident on Twitter.

“Earthquake just now in South Lake Tahoe.. overall it felt pretty small, but def. bigger than the last one,” read another Twitter post.

A cluster of small earthquakes, with the largest registering at 4.7-magnitude, hit near Lake Tahoe on May 6, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.