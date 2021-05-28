Veterans, military members get free entry to California State Parks on Memorial Day

Yosemite National Park’s famous Half Dome comes into view from Sentinel Bridge on a spring day on Friday, April 23, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

California State Parks offering free admission to veterans, as well as active and reserve military members, on Memorial Day.

Military personnel can get into 134 properties managed by the park service, including museums, nature reserves and areas for off-road vehicles, on Monday, May 31 for free, the organization said in a news release Thursday.

Participating parks include Bidwell-Sacramento River State Park, Brannan Island State Recreation Area, Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park and Prairie City State Vehicular Recreation Area.

“Thank you to the brave men and woman who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “In their honor, State Parks is offering military individuals complimentary admission to some of the most amazing places within California’s State Park System.”

Veterans and military members will have to show a military ID, proof of discharge (other than dishonorable or bad conduct) in order to get free admission.

California State Parks requires everyone indoors to wear a face mask and unvaccinated people to wear face coverings outside anytime social distancing isn’t possible.