Taco Bell will give you free tacos Tuesday if you show your COVID vaccine card

Taco Bell is making Taco Tuesday easy this week — if you’re vaccinated.

The fast-food chain will give California customers who show their COVID-19 vaccine card a free taco.

“It will offer a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination card at participating California Taco Bell locations,” the Irvine-based company said in a news release.

The taco promotion is part of California’s Vax for the Win incentive program. Vax for the Win is set up to motivate people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with incentives such as a dream vacation, $50,000, $1.5 million grand prizes, $50 gift cards and more free food and other items.

“It’s been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us,” Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp, said in a news release “We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated.”

Taco Bell isn’t the only major restaurant chain to give out free items to vaccinated customers.

Also in California, Chipotle will give free queso blanco to vaccinated customers Tuesday if they buy a regular menu item. Los Angeles Clippers merchandise online, Golden State Warriors gear in Chase Center and merchandise sold at the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be all be discounted for vaccinated fans June 15-20.

Nationally, Krispy Kreme is giving free doughnuts to anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card. Samuel Adams and Budweiser also wanted to buy vaccinated folks a beer.

More than 18.4 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in California, according to the CDC. That’s about 47% of the state’s population.

All adults 16 years or older are eligible for one of the three COVID-19 vaccines that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use nationally. Children between 12 and 15 years old can also receive the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

“Not yet vaccinated against COVID-19? Get vaccinated as soon as possible to be eligible for these prizes,” California’s Vax to Win website said. “You’ll also get a $50 incentive card.”