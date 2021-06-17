Getting California unemployment benefits? You’ll soon have to prove you’re looking for work

In this May 7, 2020 photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Pasadena, Calif. California will stop giving unemployment benefits to people who are not actively applying for jobs, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration announced Thursday, June 17, 2021. Federal law requires people who are out of work to be actively looking for jobs to be eligible for unemployment benefits. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) AP

Getting unemployment benefits in California? Starting July 11, you’ll have to look for work or show you’re rebuilding your business to stay eligible.

Before the COVID pandemic sent unemployment to historic levels last spring, people collecting unemployment had to show they were seeking work. The federal government in March 2020 suspended the need to look for a job in order to collect benefits.

But starting July 11, a beneficiary cannot answer “no” on their weekly certification when asked if they’ve sought work if they want to stay eligible. Most people will have to answer “yes” or could be scheduled for a determination interview and potentially lose the aid for that period. The maximum weekly benefit in California is now $750 a week, with $300 of that a boost from the federal government.

The Employment Development Department, which manages the state’s unemployment program, will send notices to claimants in the weeks following July 11, telling them about the new requirement and how it applies to their specific claim.

How to search for work

Some new wrinkles have been added to the old work search rules. The federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was created last year to help people who traditionally did not qualify for regular unemployment benefits, such as small business owners and independent contractors.

EDD said in a press release Thursday that “Most PUA recipients must also take action to restart their businesses or look for work starting next month. They will receive notices in the coming weeks on what’s required.”

The PUA program is scheduled to end in early September, and 25 states have decided to end the benefits early.

There’s no serious talk of that in California, where the April unemployment rate, 8.3%, was above the national average of 6.1%. But the numbers are well below the 16% peak recorded in April 2020.

Since March 2020, 22.8 million claims have been filed and the state has paid $152 billion in benefits.

The department listed several ways PUA claimants can meet the work search requirement:

▪ Rebuild your business. Show you’re seeking new clients, researching or submitting a bid on a new contract, for instance.

▪ Network. Go to networking events, participate in relevant workshops.

▪ Establish an account. “For independent contractors who participated in an online platform, establish an account on another platform that matches the individual’s qualifications,” EDD advises.

▪ Training. Enroll in a training or education course that will help the business. Make sure it does not interfere with an ability to return to full-time self-employment.

How do I look for a job?

Claimants on regular unemployment or extension claims have their own requirements. They need to show they’re looking for work.

EDD will send these claimants notices about those requirements. Anyone starting a new claim on or after July 11 will be told by mail they have to register on CalJOBS, which helps people find work and training.

Among the ways claimants can show EDD they’re making a reasonable effort to search for work:

▪ Prepare. Create an account on CalJOBS, participate in reemployment services, post a profile on various job search or networking sites.

▪ Train. Take courses that help you get jobs and don’t interfere with the effort to accept a suitable job.

Claimants who do some of these things can answer “Yes” when asked if they looked for work when they certify for benefits every two weeks.

Answer “No,” and EDD will ask you more questions and may schedule you for an interview to discuss eligibility.

If you’re confused about what sort of benefit you get, there’s a new Return to Work webpage that should help. It include fact sheets in several languages and a video.