Kidnapped man escapes by jumping out of moving car, California police say

A man, 32, told San Francisco police that another man ordered him to get into the passenger side of his car and started driving. The victim escaped by jumping out. The Wichita Eagle

A man escaped from a kidnapper by jumping out of his moving car, according to San Francisco authorities.

Police said they responded Friday around 5:39 a.m. to a kidnapping and carjacking report at Wawona Street and 43rd Avenue and found a 32-year-old man who told them he had been carjacked and kidnapped by another man.

The victim said he was sitting in his car parked outside his house about 5 a.m. when he was approached by a man carrying a gun, authorities said in a news release. The victim said he was ordered by the man to move to the passenger seat and that the man started driving, according to police.

The victim also said that the man demanded his possessions and that he handed over his clothing, phone, miscellaneous cards and jewelry, authorities said. According to police, the victim jumped out of the car as it was moving and the other man continued driving.

Police said the victim flagged down another person and called authorities. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and police said they found the man’s empty car around half a mile away.

The incident is still under investigation, and police said they haven’t made any arrests.