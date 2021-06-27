California power grid manager could issue another Flex Alert amid West Coast heat wave

California’s largest electrical grid operator is prepared to issue a Flex Alert on Monday, asking residents to voluntarily conserve energy as a heat wave pushes demand on the grid.

The California Independent System Operator, which manages about 80% of the state’s energy supply, said in a statement issued Sunday afternoon that a Flex Alert was possible Monday due to high temperatures which have been pushing residential air conditioning units into overdrive this month.

A Flex Alert from the ISO would indicate a strain on energy supply that has a potential to destabilize the state’s grid if action isn’t taken. Last summer, an August heatwave and its accompanying surge in energy demand forced the ISO to implement rolling blackouts for two nights in order to maintain grid stability.

But, according to the grid operator, much is still uncertain ahead of Monday.

“Potential for resource shortfalls are projected for Monday, but could be made up in the day-ahead market running today for tomorrow, and through voluntary consumer conservation,” California ISO officials said in a statement. “If weather or system conditions worsen, the ISO may issue a series of notifications to access additional resources, and prepare market participants and the public for potential energy shortages and the need to conserve.”

The ISO has already asked Californians to conserve energy several times this month. The first Flex Alert of the year was issued on June 11 amid triple-digit heat and no blackouts were necessary. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 17 declared a state of emergency over the heat wave, as several more calls for conservation were issued by the grid operator that week.

If a Flex Alert is issued for Monday, the California ISO recommends cooling your home beforehand and setting your thermostat to 78 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Additionally, ISO officials recommend avoiding major appliances and turning off any unnecessary lights.

West Coast heat wave

Temperatures in Northern California are expected to be scorching in the days ahead. An excessive heat warning is in effect for parts of the region through Wednesday evening, as triple-digit heat is predicted.

The Sacramento area is not included in the heat warning — and SMUD is not managed by the ISO, but rather by the Balancing Authority of Northern California — but the state’s northern reaches will see dangerously hot weather.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office forecasts daily highs for the duration of the heat warning ranging from 100 to 113 degrees in the Valley north of Yuba County all the way to the Oregon state line, bringing potentially record-breaking temperatures.

On Sunday, the weather service noted that Redding has already seen 13 days at or above 100 degrees, approaching a 2015 record for triple-digit days this month.

“The June record for most 100°F days is 17 days set back in 2015,” meteorologists wrote on Twitter. “Given the current forecast, expect Redding area to tie this record as the month wraps up in several days.”

On Saturday, Red Bluff Airport came close to breaking a 2013 record of 116 degrees, coming just one degree shy. It was the hottest day there since the record was set, according to the weather service. Redding Airport tied a 2017 record the same day, hitting 114 degrees.

Much of Oregon and Washington are also expected to see sweltering heat over the next few days. Portland could reach 109 degrees on Sunday, which would be a record for the city. Sacramento will likely hit 99 degrees on Sunday, while Redding is expected to be 113 degrees and Chico is expected to be 107 degrees, according to the weather service.