86-year-old woman dies when SUV crashes into home in police chase, California cops say

Screengrab from KABC video

An SUV slammed into a house early Saturday, killing an 86-year-old woman and injuring her 90-year-old husband in bed, California police say.

The driver, Eliseo Ixchopcalel, 26, faces charges including gross vehicular manslaughter following the 1:20 a.m. crash in the Crenshaw area, Los Angeles police said in a press release.

Ixchopcalel had earlier rear-ended a marked police car, then sped off when officers got out to investigate, police said.

During the ensuing police chase, he lost control of his SUV while making a turn and crashed into the house, slamming through a wall into a bedroom. Two people inside were trapped under the SUV.

Aida Villavicencio was pronounced dead at the scene, and her injured husband was hospitalized, police reported.

“She was a very loving person who cared about other people,” daughter Paulina Zamudio told KABC about Villavicencio. “She taught us to care about people, whoever they were.”

Married for 66 years, the couple had five children, Zamudio told KTLA.