Bixby Bridge in Big Sur to close overnight for 3 weeks of roadwork

The iconic Bixby Bridge in Big Sur will be closed for several overnights of roadwork in July. Tribune file photo

Starting July 12 for three weeks, late-night and early-morning motorists traveling toward Bixby Bridge could find themselves unable to cross the iconic structure.

Overnight work on Sunday through Thursday nights will fully close the bridge, which is about 60 miles north of the San Luis Obispo/Monterey county line.

The iconic Bixby Bridge and its dramatic hilly, ocean-overlook setting often draw big crowds wanting to park illegally in the area so they can take selfies and other photos of the view.

Work on the 3-week-long project begins at 9 p.m. Monday, July 12, according to a media release from Caltrans spokesman Kevin Drabinski.

He explained that “these closures are necessary for contracted maintenance crews to perform repairs and inspections on the bridge support for the safety of all travelers.”

When will the bridge be closed?

Except for that first week’s Monday start, the full closures will go into effect at 10 p.m. Sundays, and 9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, ending each weekday cycle at 5:30 a.m. the following mornings.

More specifically, the schedule for closure times and days are as follows: The week of July 12, full overnight closures will start at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, ending at 5:30 a.m. each of the following days; during the next two weeks of July 18 and 25, full overnight closures will start at 10 p.m. on Sundays and 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, ending at 5:30 a.m. each of the following days. Work is to stop each week by 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Tourists pose for photographs at Bixby Bridge in Big Sur, California. Greta Guest Detroit Free Press/MCT

What if there’s an emergency?

In case of an emergency requiring travel across the Bixby Bridge during the closure hours, Drabinski said, residents and all travelers are advised to call 911.

“There is no detour for this closure, and traffic control will direct motorists to return along Highway 1 in the direction from which they came,” he said. “Due to the use of a large crane and other heavy equipment on the bridge during the closure, the roadway would take at least 30 minutes to reopen for emergency vehicles.”

Drabinksi added, “Caltrans is working closely with the California Highway Patrol to coordinate traffic control and emergency response during closure hours.

Message and directional signs will alert motorists in advance of the closure area.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, call 805-549-3318 or go to dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.