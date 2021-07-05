Thousands of Californians could get an extra $100 a week in unemployment pay. Here’s why

This May 5, 2021 photo shows hiring signs posted outside a gas station in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pa. AP

An estimated 350,000 Californians who are self-employed but also work salaried jobs part-time can now potentially qualify for an extra $100 a week in unemployment payments – and get them retroactively.

The payments are retroactive to December 27, and those eligible can eventually get up to 36 weeks of the extra $100.

Once the California Employment Development Department, which manages the program, determines a person’s eligibility, any retroactive payment will be provided in one lump sum.

EDD began sending texts and emails Wednesday to those who might qualify for the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program. Eligible recipients will get a personalized invitation link so they can apply.

People unable to get online will get the information by mail shortly.

The benefit, originally created by legislation signed into law last year by President Donald Trump, is available to eligible unemployment beneficiaries who earned limited regular salaries as well as more than $5,000 from self-employment.

Congress and the president created the program after it became clear that many people had to supplement their regular jobs with self-employed gigs, but still needed help.

Answers about the extra $100

Some frequently asked questions and answers from EDD and Loree Levy, the department’s spokeswoman:

Q. I went back to work a few weeks ago. Can I still get the $100 benefit for the weeks I was out of a job?

A. Yes. As long as you met all of the eligibility requirements for MEUC payments in the time

period between December 27 and September 6.

Q. How quickly do I need to apply?

A. You have until September 6.

Q. I’m self-employed but don’t have any other job. I’ve been getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Can I get the extra $100 a week?

A. No. Those collecting PUA or Training Extension benefits are not eligible for the MEUC program.

Q. As an example, if I work at a restaurant 20 hours a week, and then repair roofs on my own, can I qualify?

A. Yes, as long as you qualify for payment under one of these programs: Regular Unemployment Insurance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, or the Federal-State Extended Duration extension.

Q. This is all very confusing. Where can I go for help?

A. EDD — but the phone lines remain jammed and hard to get through.

Q. Is there online help?

A. EDD has information about Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation on its website. You might also check the Mixed Earners.org website . Ginny Silver’s popular YouTube site also has comments and tips. And you can call or email your local Assembly member or state senator.

Q. Would anyone qualifying for the $100 have to prove a job search after July 11, when such searches will be required before someone can receive benefits?

A. Levy explained that the $100 payment is “just an additional benefit that we would add to every eligible week of regular or extension benefits someone receives if they meet all of the eligibility requirements each week on that claim, including the work search requirement.”

As long as you’re eligible for at least $1 of regular unemployment benefits, you’ll get the extra $100.