Clovis suspect vanishes after hours-long standoff with SWAT team. Police searching city

Clovis police are looking for a man allegedly involved in an armed disturbance at an apartment complex Monday morning.

A SWAT team surrounded an apartment in the 2700 block of Willow Avenue, but upon searching the residence, “found that the suspect was gone,” Clovis police announced around 11:45 a.m., adding that law enforcement would be leaving the area and continuing to investigate.

Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch provided an update about the incident shortly before, while officers surrounded the apartment and believed the unnamed suspect was still inside.

Koch said police officers arrived at the apartment after receiving several 911 calls a little before 7 a.m. about a disturbance.

Koch said police were able to speak with two of three occupants of the apartment where the disturbance occurred – described as among family members – and learned that “a gun had been shown in a threatening manner to one of the relatives.”

“At that point, the officers surrounded the apartment, and we have since called for other resources, including our SWAT team, in attempts to get the subject out of the apartment,” Koch said around 11 a.m.

The apartment is around Willow and Gettysburg avenues. Police asked that people stay out of the area “or expect delays.”