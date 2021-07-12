Stolen puppies are rescued after thief crashes during police chase, CA cops say

Puppies were rescued after a man stole a truck with them inside, California police said. Hayward Police Department

A California dog owner’s puppies were taken when a man who wanted to buy the dogs showed up with a gun, police said.

The Hayward Police Department said Monday that a man agreed to meet with a dog owner who listed three puppies for sale online. When the two met, the man had a gun and took the owner’s truck, police said.

The puppies were still inside the truck when the man, who was not identified by police, drove off.

The dog owner called the police, who immediately began looking for the truck. When they found the driver, he tried to flee, police said.

The truck crashed and rolled over, police said. Hayward Police Department

“The man fled from police officers who chased after it until the truck crashed on the freeway and rolled over,” the Hayward Police Department said on Facebook. “The subject tried to flee from the truck but was quickly taken into custody by officers.”

No one was hurt, and the puppies were still inside the truck.

“The puppies were a little shaken up, but were comforted by officers, including our Animal Control Unit, until they were reunited with the victim,” police said.

The thief was arrested and charged with carjacking, felony evasion in a vehicle, animal endangerment, possession of narcotics and several weapons charges, police said.

“We know the internet has made it convenient to sell items,” police said. “If you ever feel uncomfortable about a transaction, ask to meet the other party at the police department.”

If you want to sell items online, there are some extra steps you can take to help keep yourself and your information safe.

When posting something to sell, try to limit your personal information and mask your identity when communicating with buyers, AARP said. The thing you’re selling should be the only thing in your photo.

AARP also said you shouldn’t interact with buyers who claim to be from a different area because many scammers say they can’t meet in person.

If you have to meet your buyer, you should meet them in a safe, public setting and never go alone. Don’t invite buyers inside your home, and only accept cash, AARP said.

“Have a family member or friend with you. Strength in numbers,” AARP said. “If the item is transportable, meet your buyer in a safe, mutually agreed-upon public place. If it’s a valuable piece of say, jewelry, conduct the transaction at your bank (ideally a branch you don’t normally frequent) or in front of a police department.”