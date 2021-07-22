Businesses, California government websites down briefly during major internet outage

Numerous major websites experienced technical problems Thursday morning, apparently linked to a service disruption at a major content distribution network.

Akamai, which provides data resources for many websites, said in updates to Twitter and its website shortly after 9 a.m. that it was investigating an “emerging issue” with its Domain Name System service, called Edge DNS.

A number of major companies use Edge DNS for their websites, including Amazon, AT&T, Delta Air Lines, UPS and Capital One, all of which were reportedly down or running slowly earlier in the morning. As of 10 a.m., those businesses’ websites appeared to be back up and running.

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations,” Akamai tweeted just after 9:45 a.m.

At least two California government websites — the state’s online COVID-19 portal and the website for Cal Fire, the state wildfire agency — were down for at least a few minutes around 9:30 a.m., with their sites displaying DNS error messages. Both appeared to be back up, functioning properly as of 10 a.m.

There were additional reports that the outage briefly knocked down United Kingdom government websites.

The cause of the service disruption remains unknown. Akamai said it is actively investigating and monitoring “to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”