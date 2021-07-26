Rangers seek hiker, 72, missing in Yosemite National Park since Sunday

Richard Judd, 72, was reported missing in Yosemite National Park after leaving his camp on a hike Sunday, July 25, 2021. Park officials are asking for help from anyone who might have seen him.

Rangers at Yosemite National Park are asking for people to keep an eye out for a 72-year-old man who went missing on a hike in the park on Sunday.

Richard Judd was reportedly last seen hiking from his camp near Lower Merced Pass Lake to Red Peak Pass, according to the National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch.

Judd, whose hometown was not disclosed, was believed to be wearing blue clothes. Judd is 5 feet 11 inches tall, with brown eyes, short graying hair and a beard.

“Information from other visitors is often very helpful in missing person investigations,” park officials said in a social media post asking people to report if they’ve seen the missing man. “If you may have seen or talked to Richard Judd, or if you have information that could help, please contact us.”

People can report sightings of Judd by calling the park investigative service tip line or sending a text message to 888-653-0009, by email at nps_isb@nps.gov ⁣, or calling the emergency number 911.