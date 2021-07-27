Count them: 11 young sharks under California surfers, video shows

A group of young sharks were seen swimming in the sea just off Solano Beach, California, footage sent to Storyful on July 26, 2021, shows.

The moment was captured by Kian Hoover using a drone camera, with surfers seen in the waves a short distance away from the sharp-toothed visitors.

They were juvenile great white sharks, according to KUSI in San Diego. Hoover’s video includes a visual count of the sharks in the water, with his camera spotting 11 in total.

According to InsideHook, “a combination of warming waters and preservation efforts” is driving the sharks north, making them a more frequent sighting in Californian waters.