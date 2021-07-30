Search is back on for runner who mysteriously vanished in California park, officials say

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said they will look again for Philip Kreycik, who disappeared running in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park weeks ago. Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

Nearly three weeks after a man disappeared running in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park in California, authorities have resumed their search.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Pleasanton Police Department said Friday that they will start looking again for Philip Kreycik, 37, weeks after the search was called off.

“Tomorrow, members will return to where Philip intended to run and comb select areas in hopes of bringing him home,” police said in a statement posted on Facebook. “We will provide an update after the search is complete.”

Volunteers continued to look for Kreycik even after the official search was stalled and have pointed to an area near Tehan Canyon, which is around a mile away from where Kreycik started his run, for further search, KTVU reported.

Around 120 people are planning to meet Saturday at Foothill High School to continue looking for Kreycik, according to the station.

Kreycik went for a 6- to 8-mile run on the morning of July 10 in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park and left his wallet and phone inside his car. He didn’t return home.

Kreycik’s wife phoned police hours after Kreycik was supposed to come back, KRON4 reported.

Police said they were worried because temperatures reached triple digits the day Kreycik disappeared and search teams, including scent hounds, were called to look for Kreycik, according to NBC Bay Area.

Search teams looked for Kreycik at Niles Canyon near Sunol after a family there said they heard a scream for help from the canyon, but a search yielded nothing, The Mercury News reported.