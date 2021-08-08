Dog attacks four people inside RV after giving birth, California officials say

Riverside County Animal Services

A dog attacked four people inside a recreational vehicle in Southern California on Friday after giving birth, authorities say.

The dog, described by animal control officers as a pit bull, bit her owner, then two other people inside the RV at an illegal campsite on the Santa Ana River, Riverside County officials said in a release.

The dog bit a fourth man on the arms as he tried to pull one of the injured people from the RV, animal control officials said. All four were taken to the hospital after the 8:30 a.m. attack.

The owner turned the dog over to authorities to be euthanized, the release said.

The dog is not believed to have been involved in a nearby attack July 26, in which two dogs injured a fisherman, animal control officers said.

“We know the Santa Ana River area is used by families recreating in the water with picnics and beach chairs,” animal services Lt. James Huffman said. “But parents should be vigilant in keeping an eye on toddlers and themselves if they come across an unleashed dog. The dog could be feral or vicious.”

