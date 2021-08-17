Crash kills mom, teen from California heading to first year of college, officials say

Emma Nutter, 18, and her mother, Rebecca Haslemann, 50, died in a car crash on Oregon Highway 95. Screengrab from GoFundMe

An 18-year-old first-year college student from California and her mom were killed in a fatal car crash last week, officials said.

Emma Nutter and her mom, Rebecca Haslemann, 50, were on their way to move the teen to Boise State University before fall classes started, Boise State said on Twitter.

During their Friday road trip to Idaho, a semi-truck swerved into their lane and fatally struck their Honda Odyssey, which Haslemann was driving, Oregon State Police said.

The 22-year-old driver of the semi-truck, Eric Murwanashyaka of Texas, was taken to the hospital for his injuries, troopers said.

Nutter and Haslemann of Santa Clara, California, were pronounced dead, troopers said.

Boise State is saddened by the tragic loss of first year student Emma Nutter, and her mother Rebecca Haselmann, who died in a vehicle collision while traveling to Boise for school. We are grateful to the first responders in Malheur County, Oregon, who responded to the accident. pic.twitter.com/3fgJZMyin4 — Boise State University (@BoiseState) August 16, 2021

The college student was described as an “outgoing and vibrant friend, sister, cousin, niece and overall amazing person” by the GoFundMe created in her and her mother’s honor.

Donation organizers said Haslemann was a “teacher, friend, mother, aunt, and wife. She treated every student and friend as if they were her own child.”

Their GoFundMe has raised more than $55,000 since it was created on Monday.

