Missing Mariposa family of three found dead in mountains near Yosemite, sheriff says

A Mariposa family that was reported missing late Monday evening was found dead in mountains near Yosemite National Park on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The bodies of the family — identified as John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, 1-year-old daughter Muji and the family dog — was found near the Devil’s Gulch area in the South Fork of the Merced River drainage. The isolated location is about 15 southwest of the El Portal entrance to Yosemite National Park on Highway 140.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office search-and-rescue operation had located the family’s vehicle near the Sierra National Forest gate leading to Hite Cove in the Jerseydale area.

“This is never the outcome we want or the news we want to deliver, my heart breaks for their family. Our Sheriff’s Chaplains and staff are working with their family and will continue to support them during this heartbreaking time.” Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a news release.

Deputies and the the California Department of Justice are investigating the deaths.

Authorities said the family went missing at 11 p.m. Monday. According to Deputy Kristie Mitchell, a family friend had reported them missing.

Mitchell said the search and rescue teams notified the Sheriff of the discovery of the bodies on Tuesday between 9:30 a.m and 10 a.m.

Mitchell said the area where the bodies were found is so remote, sheriff units have to hike out to establish satellite phone connection.

“We’re processing the scene right now. There’s no clear indication of cause of death,” Mitchell said. Authorities are still working to recover the bodies.

Mitchell said that due to mines in the area and because there is no clear indication of the cause of death, the scene is being treated as a hazmat scene for the safety of everyone responding.

“Coming across a scene where everyone involved, including the family dog that is deceased, that is not a typical thing that we have seen or other agencies have seen,” Mitchell said. “That is why we’re treating it as a hazmat situation. We just don’t know.”

