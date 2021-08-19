New interactive map shows how high gas prices have gotten in every California county

Mono County has the highest average gas prices of any county in California. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Gas prices have ballooned across California – and in one county, those prices have already crossed the $5 per gallon mark.

In Mono County, gas costs a whopping $5.33 per gallon, according to data from the American Automobile Association. That’s more than $2 above AAA’s current national average of $3.18.

Prices in Sacramento County are better off than in Mono, but still come in well above the national average at $4.39. Gas prices in Yolo County are the same as Sacramento, but prices in both Placer and El Dorado counties are higher at around $4.50.

Check out this interactive map for county-by-county gas prices. And check back for updates as prices continue to rise.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.