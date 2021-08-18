Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ agency where 10 died in mass shooting, California cops say

A bus driver trainee who failed a quiz threatened to “shoot up” a San Jose transit agency where 10 people died in a May mass shooting, California police say.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Frank Rene Lopez on suspicion of making criminal threats Tuesday after a co-worker reported the Monday comment to a Valley Transportation Authority supervisor, KPIX reported.

Deputes said Lopez told a co-worker, “If I don’t pass, I’m going to come back in here and take care of business and shoot up the place,” after failing a quiz, according to the station.

But Lopez later insisted he was only joking and quoting a movie, The Mercury News reported.

A disgruntled VTA worker killed nine people and himself at the agency’s light rail yard May 26, McClatchy News reported. He was later identified as Samuel Cassidy, 57, a 20-year employee.

Cassidy was found with two semiautomatic handguns and 11 magazines, Sheriff Laurie Smith said. Investigators also found bomb-making materials in his work locker and home.

“This could have been a lot worse than what it was, unfortunately,” Santa Clara County Sheriff’s spokesperson Russell Davis said at a briefing.

