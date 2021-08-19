California

Video shows the colorful prune harvest – how’s it going on Sacramento Valley farms?

New video captures the annual prune harvest taking place across Sacramento Valley orchards while reports show the crop looks promising and markets favorable in the coming months.

As COVID-based restrictions ease, markets will begin to return to some level of normalcy, according to AgNet West Radio Network, and “prunes are well-positioned for success.” March weather conditions allowed for a stable and consistent bloom, the AgNet West website reported.

California is one of the world’s largest producers of the fruit, according to californiaprunes.org. California grows 99% of the total United States’ production of prunes and 40% of the world’s supply. There are about 46,000 acres of prune orchards concentrated in the Sacramento and San Joaquin Valleys.

It takes about three pounds of fresh fruit to make one pound of prunes, according to Sacramento Valley Water organization, which shot the video of the harvest.

It all started when the Petit d’Agen plum was brought to California from France during the Gold Rush and grafted onto wild American plum stock.

Profile Image of David Caraccio
David Caraccio
David Caraccio is a video producer for The Sacramento Bee who was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a graduate of San Diego State University and longtime journalist who has worked for newspapers as a reporter, editor, page designer and digital content producer.
