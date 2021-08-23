Remains exhumed: Calaveras sheriff hopes to identify victims of 1980s serial killers

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Team has exhumed the remains of several people killed decades ago by two serial killers with the hope of identifying them through updated DNA technology.

Advances in technology over the years have improved the ability to identify human remains, including those previously determined to be unsuitable for DNA analysis, according to a press release.

The unidentified human remains are associated with the Charles Ng and Leonard Lake serial killings, which occurred in Wilseyville in Calaveras County and in other places in California during the 1980s.

At the conclusion of the criminal trial and conviction of serial killer Charles Ng in the 1990s, the remains were placed into a crypt in a cemetery located in San Andreas.

Discussions, meetings, and planning with have occurred over the past two years to exhume the remains and submit them to the California Department of Justice for DNA analysis, according to the press release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Aug. 17, the remains were removed from the crypt following a few words and an invocation by a sheriff’s chaplain.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Team is working directly with criminalists from the California Department of Justice and two expert forensic anthropologists to respectfully catalog and analyze the remains to determine their viability for DNA analysis, according to the press release.

If they are, the California Department of Justice will compare the DNA obtained from the remains to the DNA of participating next of kin of known victims.

The Sheriff’s Office is also attempting to locate families of missing persons who may have fallen victim to Ng and Lake.

Any unmatched DNA will be submitted to the Missing Persons DNA Database for comparison and with hope of future identification.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Through this project, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to bring closure to the victims’ next of kin by potentially identifying their loved ones’ remains,” according to the press release.

At the conclusion of the analysis, remains will be held as legally necessary, returned to loved ones, or re-interred.

Ng, now 60, is on death row in San Quentin. Lake killed himself in 1985.

The Modesto Bee will have more on this story.