Out-of-control dump truck slams through apartment, killing one, California police say

An out-of-control dump truck exiting an Anaheim, California, freeway crashed through an apartment building, killing one and injuring two, police say. Screengrab from KTLA video

A dump truck exiting a Southern California highway slammed past other vehicles, a cinder-block wall and two apartment buildings Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The out-of-control truck killed one, a man in bed in his apartment, and injured two others, the Los Angeles Times reported. California Highway Patrol officers are investigating the 12:40 p.m. crash in Anaheim near Highway 57.

“We thought there had been an explosion, but when the dust cleared there was that truck in the middle of the yard,” resident Vanessa Calderon told the Orange County Register.

The dump truck driver and another driver also were injured, KNBC reported.

The truck clipped a Honda Civic stopped at a red light on a Highway 57 off-ramp, slammed into a Mercedes Benz and then careened through a cinder-block wall across an apartment parking lot, KTLA reported.

The dump truck slammed through an apartment, carrying a 61-year-old man in his bed on its grill into a second apartment building, killing him, before coming to a stop, the Orange County Register reported.

Police identified the dead man as Rory Antoine, according to KABC.

“It sounded like an earthquake, bro,” resident Joe Reyes told the Orange County Register.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, KTLA reported.

Several units at the apartment complex are expected to be marked as uninhabitable, KABC reported.

