Coach accused of hiding camera in high school girls restroom, California cops say

A 52-year-old assistant football coach hid a camera inside a girls restroom at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California, police say.
An assistant football coach accused of hiding a camera in a girls restroom at a Southern California high school has been arrested, police say.

David A. Riden, 52, also served as the boys locker room attendant at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga, police said in a news release. He has resigned from the school district.

A school employee found the hidden camera inside a girls restroom used by students, the release said.

An investigation led to evidence that Riden, a coach at the school since 2015, had placed the camera in the restroom, police said.

Detectives found several electronic devices while searching his home and vehicle, and arrested Riden on suspicion of invasion of privacy after interviewing him, police reported.

An investigation into the hidden camera continues with the cooperation of the school district, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department detective bureau at 909-477-2800.

