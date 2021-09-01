Fresno church fought against California’s COVID rules. Now the state has to pay

Cornerstone Church in downtown Fresno has been awarded $400,000 in legal fees for its fight against the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, its pastor announced on Wednesday.

Cornerstone was one several churches that joined with San Diego-based South Bay United Pentecostal Church in the United States Supreme Court battle against California and Gov. Gavin Newsom for the right to hold indoor services. The church argued Newsom’s order violated the Constitution’s protection of the free exercise of religion.

The court knocked down the state’s prohibition on indoor church services in February.

The state of California agreed in June to pay a combined $2.15 million in attorneys fees in a pair of lawsuits, including the federal one.

The Rev. Jim Franklin of Cornerstone said he was pleased by the court’s decision and the award for legal expenses. “Church is essential,” Franklin said. “We have known from day one that the state was overreaching.”

Fresno’s Cornerstone has continued to hold church services since May 31, 2020. Franklin has said the meetings inside the Wilson Theatre have been safe.

Franklin has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. to discuss the court decision.