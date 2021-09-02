Fresno anti-mask activist charged in Jan. 6 insurrection. Prosecutors cite video, photos

A scene prosecutors say is from a YouTube video and shows Benjamin Martin at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was included in a charging document.

Fresno anti-mask activist Benjamin Martin faces charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced Thursday.

Martin was arrested on suspicion of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building; obstructing law enforcement during civil disorder; and obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, according to a criminal complaint posted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

No details were given about Martin’s arrest, other than to say it was Thursday in California. Martin was listed in the complaint as living in Madera.

A tip led to the arrest, according to the court documents, with someone providing information that Martin had “been involved in the January 6, 2021, break-in at the U.S. Capitol Building.”

“The tipster provided a date of birth, cellular telephone number, and home telephone number for Martin. The tipster said Martin was wearing a red MAGA hat and a black puffer jacket.”

Court documents said Martin shared with Facebook users two videos that appear to be footage outside of the door on the north side of the Capitol. The second video appeared to be taken shortly after the first video ended. Documents said Martin appears to be holding the door open.

“A law enforcement officer can be seen hitting Martin’s hand with what appears to be a baton to get him to release the door. After his hand is struck, Martin and the officer struggle over the door. Martin appears to be trying to keep the door open while the officer attempts to close it. The door is closed and the video then spins around to capture the crowd around the door,” documents read.

This photo of Benjamin Martin, circled in red by prosecutors, was included in the document alleging charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Other social media posts, closed-circuit video and an ABC newscast also were cited in the document.

Since Jan. 6, more than 630 people have been arrested on charges related to the Capitol breach.

Ricky Christopher Wilden of Oakhurst, a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys was arrested June 30. Wilden, 39, made his initial court appearance in a California courtroom June 30. He was charged with federal offenses that included assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and acts of physical violence in the Capitol building or grounds, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.