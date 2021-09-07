California

4 injured after car crashes into homeless camp on sidewalk, California officials say

Four people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a sidewalk homeless camp in Koreatown, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.
Four people were injured after a car crashed into a homeless camp Tuesday morning in California, according to authorities.

A car crashed into a homeless encampment on the sidewalk in Koreatown in Los Angeles, fire officials said in a news release. One person was rescued from underneath the car, according to the release.

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries, with three “in fair condition” and “one in moderate condition,” officials said. No one else needed medical treatment, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told McClatchy News that there isn’t more information on the driver of the car.

Five people were initially reported injured, fire officials said.

