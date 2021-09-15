Body recovered at California beach wasn’t man rescuers are searching for, officials say

A body was recovered at Panther State Beach after a 30-year-old standing on rocks was swept to sea, California officials said. CAL FIRE CZU

A body recovered at a California beach wasn’t the man rescuers were searching for, officials said.

A body was recovered Tuesday at Panther State Beach after a 30-year-old was swept into the ocean, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Multiple agencies responded, and at 5:50pm, a body was located, but swimmers were not able to reach the location, and had to wait for the tide to recede to retrieve the victim. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 15, 2021

The man was standing on rocks when he was pulled into the water, officials said.

“Multiple agencies responded, and at 5:50 p.m., a body was located, but swimmers were not able to reach the location, and had to wait for the tide to recede to retrieve the victim,” Cal Fire officials said on Twitter.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The incident came days after search and rescue officials launched an “extensive search” for a 26-year-old swept to sea at nearby Davenport Beach.

SAFETY MESSAGE: Today’s incident at Panther State Beach follows Sunday’s incident, in which a male, 26, walked into the surf at Davenport Beach and called for help. Despite rescue efforts, he hasn’t been found. Please stay off the rocks, and be aware of powerful rip currents. pic.twitter.com/CgsGl5yhPy — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 15, 2021

Beachgoers called 911 on Sunday after seeing the man get swept away. The San Jose man was visiting Davenport Beach when he went missing.

“Beachgoers called 911 and an extensive search with multiple agencies took place,” the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Monday on Facebook. “Search efforts are still ongoing in the Davenport area.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The sheriff’s office did not say what the 26-year-old was doing when he got swept away or what the conditions were at the time.

Rescuers hadn’t found the other man swept to sea as of late Tuesday.

“Despite rescue efforts, he hasn’t been found,” Cal Fire officials said. “Please stay off the rocks, and be aware of powerful rip currents.”