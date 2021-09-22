Video shows man set fire to college building - with employee still inside, CA cops say

A man was seen on surveillance footage setting fire to the entrance of the Southwestern College Higher Education Center in San Diego.

Police have released new surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a community college building in San Ysidro, California, last month.

According to a statement from the San Diego Crime Stoppers, the incident took place around 7:26 p.m. Aug. 6. Footage from surveillance cameras shows an unknown suspect intentionally setting fire to the entrance of the Southwestern College Higher Education Center in San Diego.

An employee was inside the building when the incident occurred, though they were not injured, the statement said. The building sustained about $5,000 in damage.

The person in the video is described as a light-skinned adult man wearing a white baseball cap, black long-sleeved shirt, dark jeans, and black sneakers. He arrived at the building in “a black 4-door Dodge Charger with racing stripes, red fender hash marks above the front wheel wells, and black five-spoke style rims,” the statement said.

Authorities have asked anyone with more information to contact the Metro Arson Strike Team at 619-236-6240 or the Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

