California is now a permanent vote-by-mail state. What does this mean for you?

All California registered voters will now receive their ballots via mail. AP

Long lines at polling centers can now be a thing of the past, as residents in California will have their ballots mailed to them for all elections starting next year.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 37, requiring local elections officials to mail a ballot to all active registered voters in California for all elections. This makes California the eighth state in the country to permanently be a vote-by-mail state, trailing behind Colorado, Hawaii, Vermont, Utah, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

But this practice is not new to those in the Golden State. Newsom had temporarily adopted an all-mail election process in 2020 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at voting centers.

He signed the new bill as a way to make voting more accessible. “As states across our country continue to enact undemocratic voter suppression laws, California is increasing voter access, expanding voting options and bolstering elections integrity and transparency,” Newsom said in an announcement.

The law will be in effect in January. Here’s what you should know:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How and when will I get my ballot?

All active registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot. Those in California can check their voter registration status here: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/

Counties will mail out ballots at different times, said Jenna Dresner, a senior public information officer for the office of the Secretary of State. However, the bill does require that for each election, officials begin sending out ballots to voters at least 29 days before Election Day.

Can I track where my ballot is?

You can track whether your ballot was received by your county elections officials and check if it was counted by going to the California Secretary of State Elections Division website.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

California residents can also use Ballottrax to see when their ballot was mailed, received and counted by county officials.

Do I need to pay for a postage stamp to mail my ballot?

There will be no need to purchase stamps to mail in your ballot. Every ballot that is mailed to voters will have a return envelope that comes with a prepaid first-class postage stamp.

Is voting by mail safe?

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a federal agency within the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), is tasked with protecting the country’s mail system from illegal or dangerous activity, a representative from the USPS said in an email statement.

“The Inspection Service has a strong security program and is committed to ensuring the U.S. Mail is a safe and secure method for voters to participate in America’s elections,” the representative said.

The office also uses strategies for mail-fraud detection and loss prevention.

Can I vote in person still?

Yes, those that want to vote in-person at physical polling places can still do so.

Dresner said the new legislation will not impact the number of available voting centers. She advises that people check their local polling place information before going out to vote.

You can also find a polling place near you by visiting: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place

Will ballots be counted by Election Day?

According to the bill, votes will be cast on time if the ballot is sent in before or on Election Day and is received within seven days after Election Day.

This process was adopted in 2020. In previous years, votes by mail-in ballots had to be received no later than three days after an election.

What if I don’t have a mailing address?

Every eligible person has a right to cast a ballot, Dresner said. “If a voter is unable to receive their vote-by-mail ballot for whatever reason, they have multiple options including changing their mailing address and voting in-person at an early voting location, polling place or their County Elections Office.”

What are some vote-by-mail best practices?

The USPS recommends non-military voters mail their ballots before Election Day and check their state’s mail-in ballot requirements, since some may allow for more time to mail in votes.

The Postal Service also advises voters to check the collection times on ballot drop boxes, at post offices and at residential mail boxes. This is because ballots that are sent in after the collection time will not be picked up or postmarked until the next business day.

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 2:39 PM.