Former Baywatch actress, animal rights activists target Foster Farms plant in California

Former Baywatch actress Alexandra Paul is shown taking a live chicken from a truck at the Foster Farms plant in Livingston, CA on Sept. 28. 2021.

A former Baywatch actress and a group of animal rights activists descended upon Foster Farms’ Livingston plant on Tuesday, blocking the main entrance to the facility.

Carrying signs that read “No More Factory Farms,” the group, called Direct Action Everywhere, arrived at the plant around 10 a.m.

By 4 p.m. Merced County Sheriff’s Office deputies had made 11 arrests for alleged trespassing and resisting arrest.

The group used a U-Haul to block the main entrance of the plant. Some activists chained themselves together on top of the truck, while others lined up on the ground.

Around 100 protesters total were at the site at the corner of Swan Street and Stefani Avenue.

Members of the group said they were there to protest inhumane treatment of the animals — behavior they say is in violation of state law.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, former Baywatch actress Alexandra Paul and another activist pulled two chickens from cages on one of the trucks entering the plant.

Meanwhile, others entered the facility and took two chickens from the conveyor belt, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Members of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and Livingston Police are at the scene, making sure the protest remain peaceful.

“The Sheriff’s Office believes in the right to protests and let your voice be heard. However, blocking traffic and not allowing people to leave or enter a place of business is illegal and will not be tolerated. If you choose to protest, please do so peacefully,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on their Facebook page.

Ira Brill, vice president for communications at Foster Farms, said Tuesday’s action by the group did not disrupt business at the facility. ”I think it created more of a safety hazard,” Brill said, adding that the company worked closely with law enforcement to resolve the situation.

This story will be updated.