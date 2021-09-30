California

3.4-magnitude quake wakes up Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS reports

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook Santa Rosa, California, on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 5.8-mile deep quake hit 1.8 miles east of the San Francisco Bay Area city at 5:45 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

“Did anyone feel the earthquake just after 5:45am in Santa Rosa, CA this morning?” wrote one person on Twitter. “Not very big, but it shook my windows and woke up my sons.”

“Well, my last day living in Santa Rosa just started with being woken up by an earthquake,” read another Twitter post. “Only a 3.4, according to USGS, but since I was sleeping on the floor it felt like a little more!”

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the USGS says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

