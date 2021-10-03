13-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting girls at school, California police say

A 13-year-old boy faces charges that he sexually assaulted four girls, one as young as 12, police in Chino, California, say. There may be more victims, police say.

A 13-year-old boy has been accused of four sexual assaults, including two that took place at a Chino school, California police say.

Officers arrested the boy Thursday on suspicion of assaulting two girls, ages 12 and 13, in separate incidents at two apartment complexes, a police news release said.

On Friday, two more girls reported the boy had assaulted them in separate incidents on campus at Cal Aero Preserve Academy in Chino, police said.

He faces charges including lewd and lascivious acts on a minor and oral copulation with a minor, police said.

In a statement, the Chino Valley School Unified School District said it promptly notified authorities after learning of the attacks, KCBS reported.

Detectives believe the 13-year-old may have other victims and asked them to come forward, the release said. They ask anyone with information to call 909-334-3179 or 909-334-3172.

