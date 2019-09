California’s Central Valley is bracing for a major challenge that will test whether its farms and towns can thrive in the 21st century. New restrictions on groundwater use mean hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland could be fallowed. At the same time, the Valley has struggled with high unemployment and low-paying jobs, even as the rest of the state has prospered. With less water, what is the future of one of the planet’s most fertile valleys?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW