The marijuana industry is hiring. New data shows 1,242% spike in California job postings

Looking for a job? Now would be a good time to consider the cannabis industry.

California Marijuana industry-related job postings at job search website Indeed.com have spiked more than 1,200 percent over the last four years, according to the company released.

Indeed used a series of key words — cannabis, marijuana, dispensary, budtender, cannabidiol, cannabinoid and cbd — to determine whether a job qualified as in the industry, while excluding job postings that used terms like “drug test” or “marijuana possession.”

The number of job postings between Sept. 1, 2015, and Sept. 1, 2019, rose at an even greater rate in the Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles areas.

In the Sacramento area, the share of cannabis industry job postings rose 1,296 percent; they rose 1,702 percent in San Francisco, 1,498 percent in San Jose and 1,767 percent in the Los Angeles area, according to Indeed.

Marijuana powerhouse MedMen had the most job postings, followed by Mammoth Distribution, Caliva, Weedmaps, Ohana Gardens and Urbn Leaf.

Marijuana industry-related job searches also were up significantly on Indeed.

Since September 2016, the number of job searches statewide has risen more than 440 percent. In Sacramento, they’ve risen 589 percent; in San Francisco, they’ve risen 295 percent; in San Jose, they’ve risen 398 percent; and in Los Angeles, they’ve risen 467 percent.