Buildings and people threatened by fires in Shasta County. Evacuations underway

California lawmakers end efforts to reduce PG&E’s liability for wildfires California lawmakers had the chance to reduce PG&E's liability for wildfires, but chose not to continue with the efforts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California lawmakers had the chance to reduce PG&E's liability for wildfires, but chose not to continue with the efforts.

Three fires in Shasta County threaten structures and people northeast of Anderson. Cal Fire says the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating residents near the largest blaze, the Cottage Fire, south of Dersch Road and east of Deschutes Road.

The temporary evacuation location is at Hawes Ranch and Farm Supply, according to a Cal Fire tweet.

The Red Cross also dispatched a team around 3:30 p.m. and will shortly open another evacuation center at Junction Elementary School at 9087 Deschutes Road in Palo Cedro.

Road closures are also in place at the following locations:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Dersch Road between Hwy 44 and Millville Plains Road

▪ Ash Creek Road at Parkville Road

The fires started burning at Dersch Roadd and Hyrax Road around 2:15 p.m.

The largest of the three fires was 10 acres at 2:22 p.m., Shasta County’s Cal Fire division tweeted. Minutes later, at 2:38, two fires grew to 30 acres and the smallest to 5 acres.