Five Camp Fire victims remain unidentified after Butte Sheriff releases another name

Another victim of California’s deadly Camp Fire was identified by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon.

The remains of Judith Sipher, 68, of Paradise had previously been tentatively identified by the Sheriff’s Office, and its confirmation brought the total number of named dead to 81 out of the wildfire’s 86 total victims.

The Camp Fire, California’s deadliest wildfire, started in November last year in Butte County, destroying thousands of homes and ravaging the town of Paradise.

As of now, three people whose remains were recovered in the aftermath of the wildfire are tentatively identified but have not yet been named by the Sheriff’s Office. Two victims still remain unknown.

The names of all positively identified victims of the Camp Fire are below:

Ernest Foss, 63, Paradise

Jesus Fernandez, 48, Concow

Carl Wiley, 77, Magalia

Paula Dodge, 70, Paradise

Randall Dodge, 67, Paradise

Lolene Rios, 56, Paradise

Teresa Ammans, 82, Paradise

Richard Brown, 74, Concow

Marie Wehe, 78, Concow

Kimber Wehr, 53, Paradise

Joseph Rabetoy, 39, Paradise

Joan Tracy, 80, Paradise

Joyce Acheson, 78, Paradise

Carol Arrington, 88, Paradise

David Bradburd, 70, Paradise

Larry Brown, 72, Paradise

Joanne Caddy, 75, Magalia

Elizabeth Gaal, 80, Paradise

Richard Jay Garrett, 58, Concow

Evva Holt, 85, Paradise

Sara Magnuson, 75, Paradise

John Malarkey, 89, Paradise

Joanne Malarkey, 90, Paradise

Deborah Morningstar, 66, Paradise

Vernice Regan, 95, Paradise

Russel Stewart, 63, Paradise

Victoria Taft, 67, Paradise

David Young, 69, Concow

Julian Binstock, 88, Paradise

Dennis Hanko, 56, Paradise

Jennifer Hayes, 53, Paradise

John Sedwick, 82, Magalia

Donna Ware, 86, Paradise

Gordon Dise, 66, Chico

Andrew Downer, 54, Paradise

Robert Duvall, 76, Paradise

James Garner, 63, Magalia

Lou Herrera, 86, Paradise

TK Huff, 71, Concow

Gary Hunter, 67, Magalia

Helen Pace, 84, Paradise

Beverly Powers, 64, Paradise

Sheila Santos, 64, Paradise

Dennis Clark, 49, Paradise

Sally Gamboa, 69, Paradise

Joy Porter, 72, Paradise

Forrest Rea, 89, Paradise

Rafaela Andrade, 84, Paradise

Jean Forsman, 83, Magalia

Don Shores, 70, Magalia

Larry Smith, 80, Paradise

Shirlee Teays, 90, Paradise

Rose Farrell, 99, Paradise

Andrew Burt, 36, Paradise

Barbara Carlson, 72, Paradise

John Digby, 78, Paradise

Christina Heffern, 40, Paradise

Dorothy Mack, 88, Paradise

Ellen Walker, 72, Concow

David Marbury, 66, Paradise

Frederick Salazar, 76, Paradise

Vincent Carota, 65, Paradise

Warren Lessard, 68, Magalia

Kathy Shores, 65, Magalia

Anna Hastings, 67, Magalia

James Kinner, 84, Paradise

Cheryl Brown, 75, Paradise

Robert Quinn, 74, Paradise

Berniece Schmidt, 93, Magalia

Chris Maltby, 69, Paradise

Ronald Schenk, 75, Paradise

Gerald Rodrigues, 74, Paradise

William Godbout, 79, Concow

Dorothy Lee Herrera, 93, Paradise

Ethel Riggs, 96, Paradise

Matilde Heffern, 68, Paradise

Ishka Heffern, 20, Paradise

Phyllis Salazar, 72, Paradise

Shirley Haley, 67, Paradise

Judith Sipher, 68, Paradise

Paul Ernest, 72, Paradise

