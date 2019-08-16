Five Camp Fire victims remain unidentified after Butte Sheriff releases another name

Drone flyover shows Camp Fire destruction in Paradise Flyover shows the destruction from the Camp Fire, California’s deadliest wildfire, in Paradise on Nov. 13, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flyover shows the destruction from the Camp Fire, California’s deadliest wildfire, in Paradise on Nov. 13, 2018.

Another victim of California’s deadly Camp Fire was identified by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon.

The remains of Judith Sipher, 68, of Paradise had previously been tentatively identified by the Sheriff’s Office, and its confirmation brought the total number of named dead to 81 out of the wildfire’s 86 total victims.

The Camp Fire, California’s deadliest wildfire, started in November last year in Butte County, destroying thousands of homes and ravaging the town of Paradise.

As of now, three people whose remains were recovered in the aftermath of the wildfire are tentatively identified but have not yet been named by the Sheriff’s Office. Two victims still remain unknown.

The names of all positively identified victims of the Camp Fire are below:

▪ Ernest Foss, 63, Paradise

▪ Jesus Fernandez, 48, Concow

▪ Carl Wiley, 77, Magalia

▪ Paula Dodge, 70, Paradise

▪ Randall Dodge, 67, Paradise

▪ Lolene Rios, 56, Paradise

▪ Teresa Ammans, 82, Paradise

▪ Richard Brown, 74, Concow

▪ Marie Wehe, 78, Concow

▪ Kimber Wehr, 53, Paradise

▪ Joseph Rabetoy, 39, Paradise

▪ Joan Tracy, 80, Paradise

▪ Joyce Acheson, 78, Paradise

▪ Carol Arrington, 88, Paradise

▪ David Bradburd, 70, Paradise

▪ Larry Brown, 72, Paradise

▪ Joanne Caddy, 75, Magalia

▪ Elizabeth Gaal, 80, Paradise

▪ Richard Jay Garrett, 58, Concow

▪ Evva Holt, 85, Paradise

▪ Sara Magnuson, 75, Paradise

▪ John Malarkey, 89, Paradise

▪ Joanne Malarkey, 90, Paradise

▪ Deborah Morningstar, 66, Paradise

▪ Vernice Regan, 95, Paradise

▪ Russel Stewart, 63, Paradise

▪ Victoria Taft, 67, Paradise

▪ David Young, 69, Concow

▪ Julian Binstock, 88, Paradise

▪ Dennis Hanko, 56, Paradise

▪ Jennifer Hayes, 53, Paradise

▪ John Sedwick, 82, Magalia

▪ Donna Ware, 86, Paradise

▪ Gordon Dise, 66, Chico

▪ Andrew Downer, 54, Paradise

▪ Robert Duvall, 76, Paradise

▪ James Garner, 63, Magalia

▪ Lou Herrera, 86, Paradise

▪ TK Huff, 71, Concow

▪ Gary Hunter, 67, Magalia

▪ Helen Pace, 84, Paradise

▪ Beverly Powers, 64, Paradise

▪ Sheila Santos, 64, Paradise

▪ Dennis Clark, 49, Paradise

▪ Sally Gamboa, 69, Paradise

▪ Joy Porter, 72, Paradise

▪ Forrest Rea, 89, Paradise

▪ Rafaela Andrade, 84, Paradise

▪ Jean Forsman, 83, Magalia

▪ Don Shores, 70, Magalia

▪ Larry Smith, 80, Paradise

▪ Shirlee Teays, 90, Paradise

▪ Rose Farrell, 99, Paradise

▪ Andrew Burt, 36, Paradise

▪ Barbara Carlson, 72, Paradise

▪ John Digby, 78, Paradise

▪ Christina Heffern, 40, Paradise

▪ Dorothy Mack, 88, Paradise

▪ Ellen Walker, 72, Concow

▪ David Marbury, 66, Paradise

▪ Frederick Salazar, 76, Paradise

▪ Vincent Carota, 65, Paradise

▪ Warren Lessard, 68, Magalia

▪ Kathy Shores, 65, Magalia

▪ Anna Hastings, 67, Magalia

▪ James Kinner, 84, Paradise

▪ Cheryl Brown, 75, Paradise

▪ Robert Quinn, 74, Paradise

▪ Berniece Schmidt, 93, Magalia

▪ Chris Maltby, 69, Paradise

▪ Ronald Schenk, 75, Paradise

▪ Gerald Rodrigues, 74, Paradise

▪ William Godbout, 79, Concow

▪ Dorothy Lee Herrera, 93, Paradise

▪ Ethel Riggs, 96, Paradise

▪ Matilde Heffern, 68, Paradise

▪ Ishka Heffern, 20, Paradise

▪ Phyllis Salazar, 72, Paradise

▪ Shirley Haley, 67, Paradise

▪ Judith Sipher, 68, Paradise

▪ Paul Ernest, 72, Paradise