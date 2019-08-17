Fires
Patterson Fire is fully contained, while Cottage Fire is nearly so
Firefighters in California have mostly contained two of the wildfires threatening parts of Northern California this week, according to Cal Fire.
The Patterson Fire in El Dorado County was fully contained on Saturday, having burned 35 acres. No injuries or structures were damaged. The cause is under investigation.
The Cottage Fire in Shasta County is at 95% containment, having burned 156 acres, according to a 6:50 a.m. update from Cal Fire. One firefighter suffered a heat-related illness. All evacuations have been lifted, but officials have warned travelers in the area to exercise caution while crews continue to work. The cause in under investigation.
Here are the other wildfires burning around Northern California.
- The Gaines Fire in Mariposa County is the biggest wildfire in Northern California at the moment, at 15% containment with 1,500 acres burned. Evacuation advisories are still in place in Bear Valley and along Pendola Garden Road and Highway 49.
- The Moose Fire, burning for four days in Mendocino County, is 95% contained with 225 acres burned as of 8:08 a.m., Cal Fire said. No injuries or structural damage has been reported.
- The Springs Fire in Mono Mills has burned 1,846 acres since July 26. The fire is 23% contained and is being handled by the U.S. Forest Service. Lightning started the fire.
