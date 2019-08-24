Firefighters battling new blaze in Lassen County near Nevada border

A wildfire broke out near the California-Nevada border in Lassen County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection reported the Long Valley Fire at 300 acres with no containment as of 5:30 p.m.

Gusty conditions are hampering firefighters. Red Rock Road near Highway 395 has been closed in both directions, and evacuation centers have been established.

The Bureau of Land Management is the lead agency on the fire with assistance from Cal Fire.