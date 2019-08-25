In between Mountain and Long Valley fires, a smaller blaze burns in Lassen County

A 352-acre wildfire has been burning 10 miles northeast of Susanville in Lassen County for two days as fire crews attend to its more dangerous neighbors — the Mountain Fire in Shasta County and the Long Valley Fire on the Nevada border.

The Horse Fire, located on Horse Lake Road off Highway 139, was 55% contained Sunday morning, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Nearly 150 crews are involved in fighting the fire, the bureau reported. They are facing rocky terrain that complicates access to the burning territory, as well as dangerous fire weather with high temperatures and low relative humidity.

The Horse Fire doubled in size since its inception at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, when it burned little more than 125 acres.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The bureau reported that no structures are currently threatened.

The fire is estimated to reach full containment Wednesday evening.

Assisting/Not a CAL FIRE incident:#HorseFire off Highway 139 and Horselake Road, North of Susanville in Lassen County. Lead agency: Bureau of Land Management For more information : https://t.co/xmerZngQab pic.twitter.com/hUyAvje2Cp — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 24, 2019