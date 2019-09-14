Firefighters responding to brush fire behind Cal Expo near American River Parkway

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

A grass fire is burning Saturday behind Cal Expo on the American River Parkway and is already at two alarms, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The fire is in heavy vegetation and homeless in the area are being evacuated from the area while officers set up containment lines. Twenty-two fire units and 50 personnel are on the scene, according to the fire department.

The cause and the size of the fire is unknown.

