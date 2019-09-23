PG&E expects to shut power to about 24,000 customers in 3 California counties Monday

How to prepare for a power outage Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some simple things you can do to be prepared if your power goes out.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is now “expecting” to cut power to thousands of customers across three counties starting Monday evening, but the estimated number of affected customers has reduced greatly from previous estimates as critical fire conditions loom across Northern California.

PG&E said in a series of tweets shortly after noon that the utility was “expecting a PSPS event” for the Sierra Nevada foothills that would impact approximately 21,000 customers across Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties, starting around 5 p.m. PG&E also said no power would be cut for El Dorado, Placer or Sutter counties in the foothills; or in Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties in the North Bay.

As the National Weather Service announced a red flag warning would go into effect Monday afternoon through midday Wednesday for most of the Sacramento Valley, the North Bay and the foothills due to hot, dry and gusty conditions, PG&E announced a possible planned power shutoff with an initial estimate of 64,000 affected customers across six counties.

The estimate had nearly doubled as of Monday morning, to 127,000 customers throughout nine counties, before the reduced count was provided by PG&E in the early afternoon.

Information on public safety power shutoff events can be found on the PG&E website.

Monday #PSPS event update: We are still expecting a PSPS event for the Sierra Foothills beginning at around 5pm today. Estimated customer impact numbers coming shortly. No PSPS event expected today for the North Bay: https://t.co/oJleGnvcT2 pic.twitter.com/yvig1iH9d3 — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 23, 2019 Monday #PSPS event update: The estimated impacted customer count has been reduced from 124k to 21k customers affecting 3 counties (Butte, Nevada, Yuba) in the Sierra Foothills. No PSPS event for El Dorado, Placer, Sutter counties in the Sierra Foothills: https://t.co/oJleGnvcT2 pic.twitter.com/RDTziK94in — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 23, 2019 Monday #PSPS event update: We are NOT projecting a Monday 9/23 evening PSPS event for Lake, Napa, and Sonoma counties in the North Bay. PG&E will continue to closely monitor the weather for Monday night and again for Tuesday’s 9/24 potential PSPS event: https://t.co/oJleGnvcT2 pic.twitter.com/FVEA4Ikamq — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 23, 2019