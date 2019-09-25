Evacuations lifted and forward progress stopped for fire in Amador County, Cal Fire says

Evacuation have been lifted for a rural area of Amador County as forward progress was stopped on a 15-acre brush that started Wednesday afternoon in the hills outside Jackson, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews were able to stop forward progress on the blaze which had been “burning at moderate rate of spread in grass and oak woodland on the north side of the north fork of the Mokelumne River,” Cal Fire said on Twitter.

“Firefighters have put a wet line around the fire and forward progress has stopped,” the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado unit said in a subsequent post. “Threats to structures have been mitigated.”

Firefighters responded to reports of the vegetation fire near Electra Powerhouse in Jackson shortly after 1 p.m., Cal Fire said.

Evacuations for the Electra Fire were ordered for about an hour for homes surrounding Lake Tabeaud on Canyon View Lane, Amador Lane and Fig Tree Lane, Amador-El Dorado unit said. The order was lifted just after 3:30 p.m.

The fire was 10 percent contained as of 2:45 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s incident page.