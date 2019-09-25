Charred, shrunken bone shard came from identified victim. Camp Fire death count drops

9 most destructive wildfires in California history The Camp Fire has broken historic records for destruction. See which wildfires have burned the most structures in California history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Camp Fire has broken historic records for destruction. See which wildfires have burned the most structures in California history.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office reduced the number of dead in the Camp Fire from 86 to 85 on Wednesday after an unidentified bone fragment was connected with a previously identified victim.

Butte law enforcement officials said in a news release they consulted with anthropologists from the California State University, Chico, identification lab to determine that a bone fragment that had been labeled unidentified belonged to Robert Quinn, 74, of Paradise, who was named as a victim of the wildfire in January.

The bone fragment was found among Quinn’s remains during his initial autopsy, but anthropologists thought it may have belonged to another victim to a size disparity when compared with the rest of his remains. It was too badly burned to analyze for DNA.

Anthropologists later determined that the fragment had been shrunk by the Camp Fire’s extreme heat. The Sheriff’s Office said the evidence is circumstantial but enough to confidently say it belonged to Quinn.

The Camp Fire, one of the deadliest wildfires in the state of California, burned through Butte County in November 2018 and ravaged the small town of Paradise.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified 85 dead and one more unidentified victim remains. Below are the names of all identified victims:

Ernest Foss, 63, Paradise

Jesus Fernandez, 48, Concow

Carl Wiley, 77, Magalia

Paula Dodge, 70, Paradise

Randall Dodge, 67, Paradise

Lolene Rios, 56, Paradise

Teresa Ammans, 82, Paradise

Richard Brown, 74, Concow

Marie Wehe, 78, Concow

Kimber Wehr, 53, Paradise

Joseph Rabetoy, 39, Paradise

Joan Tracy, 80, Paradise

Joyce Acheson, 78, Paradise

Carol Arrington, 88, Paradise

David Bradburd, 70, Paradise

Larry Brown, 72, Paradise

Joanne Caddy, 75, Magalia

Elizabeth Gaal, 80, Paradise

Richard Jay Garrett, 58, Concow

Evva Holt, 85, Paradise

Sara Magnuson, 75, Paradise

John Malarkey, 89, Paradise

Joanne Malarkey, 90, Paradise

Deborah Morningstar, 66, Paradise

Vernice Regan, 95, Paradise

Russel Stewart, 63, Paradise

Victoria Taft, 67, Paradise

David Young, 69, Concow

Julian Binstock, 88, Paradise

Dennis Hanko, 56, Paradise

Jennifer Hayes, 53, Paradise

John Sedwick, 82, Magalia

Donna Ware, 86, Paradise

Gordon Dise, 66, Chico

Andrew Downer, 54, Paradise

Robert Duvall, 76, Paradise

James Garner, 63, Magalia

Lou Herrera, 86, Paradise

TK Huff, 71, Concow

Gary Hunter, 67, Magalia

Helen Pace, 84, Paradise

Beverly Powers, 64, Paradise

Sheila Santos, 64, Paradise

Dennis Clark, 49, Paradise

Sally Gamboa, 69, Paradise

Joy Porter, 72, Paradise

Forrest Rea, 89, Paradise

Rafaela Andrade, 84, Paradise

Jean Forsman, 83, Magalia

Don Shores, 70, Magalia

Larry Smith, 80, Paradise

Shirlee Teays, 90, Paradise

Rose Farrell, 99, Paradise

Andrew Burt, 36, Paradise

Barbara Carlson, 72, Paradise

John Digby, 78, Paradise

Christina Heffern, 40, Paradise

Dorothy Mack, 88, Paradise

Ellen Walker, 72, Concow

David Marbury, 66, Paradise

Frederick Salazar, 76, Paradise

Vincent Carota, 65, Paradise

Warren Lessard, 68, Magalia

Kathy Shores, 65, Magalia

Anna Hastings, 67, Magalia

James Kinner, 84, Paradise

Cheryl Brown, 75, Paradise

Robert Quinn, 74, Paradise

Berniece Schmidt, 93, Magalia

Chris Maltby, 69, Paradise

Ronald Schenk, 75, Paradise

Gerald Rodrigues, 74, Paradise

William Godbout, 79, Concow

Dorothy Lee Herrera, 93, Paradise

Ethel Riggs, 96, Paradise

Matilde Heffern, 68, Paradise

Ishka Heffern, 20, Paradise

Phyllis Salazar, 72, Paradise

Shirley Haley, 67, Paradise

Judith Sipher, 68, Paradise

Herbert Alderman, 79, Paradise

Evelyn Cline, 81, Paradise

Isabel Webb, 68, Paradise

Paul Ernest, 72, Paradise