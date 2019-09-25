Fires
Charred, shrunken bone shard came from identified victim. Camp Fire death count drops
9 most destructive wildfires in California history
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office reduced the number of dead in the Camp Fire from 86 to 85 on Wednesday after an unidentified bone fragment was connected with a previously identified victim.
Butte law enforcement officials said in a news release they consulted with anthropologists from the California State University, Chico, identification lab to determine that a bone fragment that had been labeled unidentified belonged to Robert Quinn, 74, of Paradise, who was named as a victim of the wildfire in January.
The bone fragment was found among Quinn’s remains during his initial autopsy, but anthropologists thought it may have belonged to another victim to a size disparity when compared with the rest of his remains. It was too badly burned to analyze for DNA.
Anthropologists later determined that the fragment had been shrunk by the Camp Fire’s extreme heat. The Sheriff’s Office said the evidence is circumstantial but enough to confidently say it belonged to Quinn.
The Camp Fire, one of the deadliest wildfires in the state of California, burned through Butte County in November 2018 and ravaged the small town of Paradise.
The Sheriff’s Office has identified 85 dead and one more unidentified victim remains. Below are the names of all identified victims:
Ernest Foss, 63, Paradise
Jesus Fernandez, 48, Concow
Carl Wiley, 77, Magalia
Paula Dodge, 70, Paradise
Randall Dodge, 67, Paradise
Lolene Rios, 56, Paradise
Teresa Ammans, 82, Paradise
Richard Brown, 74, Concow
Marie Wehe, 78, Concow
Kimber Wehr, 53, Paradise
Joseph Rabetoy, 39, Paradise
Joan Tracy, 80, Paradise
Joyce Acheson, 78, Paradise
Carol Arrington, 88, Paradise
David Bradburd, 70, Paradise
Larry Brown, 72, Paradise
Joanne Caddy, 75, Magalia
Elizabeth Gaal, 80, Paradise
Richard Jay Garrett, 58, Concow
Evva Holt, 85, Paradise
Sara Magnuson, 75, Paradise
John Malarkey, 89, Paradise
Joanne Malarkey, 90, Paradise
Deborah Morningstar, 66, Paradise
Vernice Regan, 95, Paradise
Russel Stewart, 63, Paradise
Victoria Taft, 67, Paradise
David Young, 69, Concow
Julian Binstock, 88, Paradise
Dennis Hanko, 56, Paradise
Jennifer Hayes, 53, Paradise
John Sedwick, 82, Magalia
Donna Ware, 86, Paradise
Gordon Dise, 66, Chico
Andrew Downer, 54, Paradise
Robert Duvall, 76, Paradise
James Garner, 63, Magalia
Lou Herrera, 86, Paradise
TK Huff, 71, Concow
Gary Hunter, 67, Magalia
Helen Pace, 84, Paradise
Beverly Powers, 64, Paradise
Sheila Santos, 64, Paradise
Dennis Clark, 49, Paradise
Sally Gamboa, 69, Paradise
Joy Porter, 72, Paradise
Forrest Rea, 89, Paradise
Rafaela Andrade, 84, Paradise
Jean Forsman, 83, Magalia
Don Shores, 70, Magalia
Larry Smith, 80, Paradise
Shirlee Teays, 90, Paradise
Rose Farrell, 99, Paradise
Andrew Burt, 36, Paradise
Barbara Carlson, 72, Paradise
John Digby, 78, Paradise
Christina Heffern, 40, Paradise
Dorothy Mack, 88, Paradise
Ellen Walker, 72, Concow
David Marbury, 66, Paradise
Frederick Salazar, 76, Paradise
Vincent Carota, 65, Paradise
Warren Lessard, 68, Magalia
Kathy Shores, 65, Magalia
Anna Hastings, 67, Magalia
James Kinner, 84, Paradise
Cheryl Brown, 75, Paradise
Robert Quinn, 74, Paradise
Berniece Schmidt, 93, Magalia
Chris Maltby, 69, Paradise
Ronald Schenk, 75, Paradise
Gerald Rodrigues, 74, Paradise
William Godbout, 79, Concow
Dorothy Lee Herrera, 93, Paradise
Ethel Riggs, 96, Paradise
Matilde Heffern, 68, Paradise
Ishka Heffern, 20, Paradise
Phyllis Salazar, 72, Paradise
Shirley Haley, 67, Paradise
Judith Sipher, 68, Paradise
Herbert Alderman, 79, Paradise
Evelyn Cline, 81, Paradise
Isabel Webb, 68, Paradise
Paul Ernest, 72, Paradise
Comments