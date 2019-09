A wildfire is burning near the Sierra-at-Tahoe resort on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

A wildfire is burning near the Sierra-at-Tahoe resort, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Crews have arrived at the scene to contain the fire, reported at a half-acre, El Dorado National Forest said in a tweet at 8:53 a.m. The resort is near Twin Bridges, south of Highway 50.

The fire is being referred to as the Sailor Fire.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Sailor Fire is 1/2 acre. Resources are on scene. — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) September 26, 2019