Arson hotline tip leads to arrest of Oroville man accused of setting September fires

Jeremy Gendreau, 35, of Oroville was arrested Tuesday on multiple charges of arson in forest land during a state of emergency, according to a news release issued by Cal Fire.

Gendreau was arrested early in the morning following a joint investigation involving the Butte County District Attorney’s Office, California State Parks, Oroville Police and Cal Fire. He is being held on $1.95 million bail.

According to Fire Captain John Gaddie, Gendreau had been under investigation for some time after authorities received an anonymous tip through the arson hotline. Police arrested Gendreau as he was on his way to work. He is suspected of setting multiple fires in the month of September.

Butte County court records show Jeremy Alan Gendreau has been contacted by police multiple times dating back to 2011, including felonies for possession of a controlled substance and grand theft.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cal Fire asks that the public be on the lookout for suspicious activity when fires occur and to contact the Cal Fire arson hotline at 1-800-468-4408.